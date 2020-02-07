Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.32. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 billion for the quarter.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

