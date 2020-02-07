Northland Power Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Raymond James lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.30 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.22.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$30.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.57. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$22.90 and a 12-month high of C$30.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

