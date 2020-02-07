Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xperi in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPER. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. Xperi has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,985,000 after acquiring an additional 62,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xperi by 1,354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xperi by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

