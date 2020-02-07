Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a $14.30 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

