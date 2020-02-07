Canfor Pulp Products Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFX. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

TSE CFX opened at C$8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $540.79 million and a PE ratio of 174.29. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.80.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

