Sabra Health Care REIT Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

SBRA stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 257,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 842,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 757,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

