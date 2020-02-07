Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ING Groep NV’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ING Groep in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of ING opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,085,000 after buying an additional 13,109,071 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ING Groep by 422,760.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,334,000 after buying an additional 19,518,868 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in ING Groep by 15.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 260,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 152,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

