Fiera Capital Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$159.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.80 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSZ. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -68.66. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

