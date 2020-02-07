KeyCorp Comments on ArcelorMittal SA’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.47. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

