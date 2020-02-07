FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Infrastructure Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PIF)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.66 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of PIF opened at C$14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.17. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.24 and a 1-year high of C$15.83. The stock has a market cap of $227.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

