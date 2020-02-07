Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €180.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €151.60 ($176.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.07. The stock has a market cap of $788.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. Amadeus FiRe has a 12-month low of €86.50 ($100.58) and a 12-month high of €157.80 ($183.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.