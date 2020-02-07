Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €39.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €38.62 ($44.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is €40.54 and its 200 day moving average is €42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

