Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.70 by Barclays

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.70 ($5.47) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.23 ($4.92).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

