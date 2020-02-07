Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €156.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €156.00 ($181.40) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

EPA:SAF opened at €147.60 ($171.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.36. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

