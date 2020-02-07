Renault’s (RNO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.31 ($63.15).

Shares of RNO opened at €36.09 ($41.97) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.92 and its 200-day moving average is €47.08. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

