BNP Paribas’ (BNP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.81 ($63.73).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €50.41 ($58.62) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.86.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.