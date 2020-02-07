BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.81 ($63.73).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €50.41 ($58.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.86. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

