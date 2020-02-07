Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €115.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.70 ($120.58).

DG stock opened at €103.50 ($120.35) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.97.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

