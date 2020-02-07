Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.96 ($32.51).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a one year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

