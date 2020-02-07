JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €2.40 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.32 ($2.70).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

