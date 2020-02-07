Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €1.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.32 ($2.70).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Analyst Recommendations for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

