Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,376,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE SCHW opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

