Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $146.58 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $99.77 and a 12-month high of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.99, a PEG ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

