Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 533,205 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,233,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 568,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

