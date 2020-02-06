Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.7% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 376.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,583 shares of company stock valued at $177,403,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

