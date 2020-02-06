Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,856 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 20,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

