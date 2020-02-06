Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 52.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 833.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

