Cwm LLC Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

