Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $107,185,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 42.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after buying an additional 120,936 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 13.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,490,000 after buying an additional 98,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $116.82 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

