Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

