Bank of America Begins Coverage on New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $14.38.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,449 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,465.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 232,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

