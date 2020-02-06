Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NVO opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

