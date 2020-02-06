Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OFC. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

