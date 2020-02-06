ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 755,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 48,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.