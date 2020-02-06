Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $158.00.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.15.

Shares of RCL opened at $118.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

