PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:PKD opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. Equities analysts forecast that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 16,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $285,137.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $70,513.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 242,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,931 and have sold 102,137 shares valued at $1,993,307. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

