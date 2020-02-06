On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONDK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
NYSE ONDK opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.73.
About On Deck Capital
On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.
