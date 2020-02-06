On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONDK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE ONDK opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,484,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 28.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

