Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanta Services’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. It has been benefitting from strong base business activities in the Electric Power segment. Robust performance of its pipeline and industrial segment, generating record quarterly operating income, also bodes well. Buoyed by strong third quarter performance and increased visibility for infrastructure investment, Quanta Services lifted its 2019 revenues and adjusted earnings expectations. Its communications infrastructure services business is anticipated to benefit from the present industry trends. However, inadequate resource utilization, regulatory challenges and risks like project delays, stiff competition, and oil & gas volatility remains a concern. Estimates for 2020 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting upside potential for the stock.”

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

PWR stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $61,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.