Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Ovintiv stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

