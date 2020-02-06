Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $95.64 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 48,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

