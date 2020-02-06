Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

