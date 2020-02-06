PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 3,821,752 shares of company stock valued at $114,580,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 689,666 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 484,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 310,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 240,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

