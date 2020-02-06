PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. PPL reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

NYSE PPL opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. PPL has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

