Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

