Zacks: First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given First Community Bankshares an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.