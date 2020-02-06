Zacks: First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given First Community Bankshares an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
