Analysts Expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Dana posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dana by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

