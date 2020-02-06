Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

