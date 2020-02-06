Zacks: Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Financial Corp(Maryland) an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Community Financial Cor has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. bought 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli bought 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.