Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.99.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

