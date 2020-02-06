Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Cullen Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,685 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.